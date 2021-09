Gah. Labor Day. How are we here? How is it not still May? Where did the summer go? Like, guys, the sun is starting to set earlier. I’m neither mentally nor emotionally prepared to spend another winter sitting in the dark in my house. (“Can’t you just turn on a light?” – you, probably. And like, yeah, I could, but I’m being melodramatic.) That said, there are a lot of great things on the horizon – feeling cozy! Wearing sweaters! That feeling you get when it’s kind of cold outside and you eat something spicy and warm! Bachelor in Paradise is so good right now! And yeah, having a nice little long weekend to mentally switch into “fall mode” doesn’t hurt, either.