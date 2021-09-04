CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save over $50 on this gorgeous espresso maker during Labor Day sale

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoffee connoisseurs, listen up! As we eagerly anticipate fall and the cooler weather it brings, it’s almost time to ditch the iced coffee. Is your old coffee machine ready to brew up a warm cup? The Milano Stella Aroma Stovetop Espresso Maker makes eight cups easily, while serving as a beautiful addition to your countertops. And right now it’s available at a special price during the Labor Day sale for a very limited time — just $95, for over $50 off the retail price.

