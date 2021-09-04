Ontario County Fair featured local 4-H'ers

HOPEWELL — After county fairs went on hiatus last summer due to COVID-19, Ontario County 4-H’ers were excited for the return of the Ontario County Fair this year. Throughout fair week July 27-31, youth had the opportunity to work together as club to create displays of their non-animal projects for fair-goers to enjoy, participate in animal shows, learn life skills by serving ice cream in the 4-H dairy bar, and complete in educational events. Those events provided a safe space for youth to interact with their peers, share what they had learned, receive feedback and encouragement from caring judges, and step up into leadership roles.