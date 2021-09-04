California State Senator Andreas Borgeas’ Legislation Providing Property Tax Relief for Wildfire Victims Approved Unanimously by Legislature
2020 Creek Fire burning in the Sierra National Forest. September 4, 2021 - On Friday, Senate Bill 303, authored by Senator Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno), was approved unanimously by both houses of the California Legislature. Senate Bill 303 extends the time period by two years for a taxpayer to transfer their base year value to a comparable property in the same county if their home was destroyed by a disaster. Senate Bill 303 is now awaiting the Governor’s signature.www.goldrushcam.com
