The Best Core Workouts for Strength, Muscle, and Power
Even if you’re actively chasing a six-pack, there are plenty of other reasons to strengthen your core. If you want to PR in your deadlift and bench press or pack on muscle mass, training your core will help. A stronger core allows you to brace more effectively during heavy lifts — which means your form (and therefore results) will be better overall. Training your core also means more stability. So if you’re an athlete, you’d do some core work.barbend.com
