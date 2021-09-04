Who qualifies for the Solheim Cup? Here’s how the teams are made

Team USA has had two years to forget the heartbreaking Solheim Cup finish of 2019, when Europe’s Suzann Pettersen made a Cup-winning eight-footer on the 18th hole at Gleneagles in Scotland. With a new captain (Pat Hurst) and a cohort of new assistants (Angela Stanford, Michelle Wie West and Stacy Lewis), this year’s American team has the benefit of playing at home and with four golfers ranked in the top 15 in the world—including World No. 1 Nelly Korda—compared to none for Team Europe. That kind of talent makes up for the fact that Hurst’s crew is young in Solheim Cup experience, with eight of the 12 players having played in one or fewer Solheim Cups.