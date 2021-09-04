CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The WSL has entered a bold new era as 2021/22 season kicks off

By Jamie Spencer
The Women’s Super League marked the dawn of a new era on Friday night as Manchester United took on Reading to kick off what promises to be a defining 2021/22 season. At a time when it should have been riding high off the back of a Women’s World Cup in 2019 that hit cumulative viewing figures of nearly 30 million in the UK, the WSL was hit badly by the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, forcing that season to be abandoned.

