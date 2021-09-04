CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Reality Check: What Parents Should Know About Keeping Kids Safe From COVID-19

By Molly Smith, El Paso Matters
Posted by 
The 74
The 74
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QUR8x_0bmbQBRg00

E l Paso public school students are back on campuses after months of virtual instruction, a return that coincided with a rise in coronavirus cases in El Paso.

The delta variant is driving Texas’ case surge, and doctors are seeing more infections in children and more children being hospitalized.

Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter.

Here’s what El Paso parents should know about how to protect their school-aged children from being infected with the virus:

Q: What should parents know about the delta variant?

The delta variant is twice as contagious for children and adults as previous COVID-19 strains, said Dr. Stanley Spinner, chief medical officer and vice president of Texas Children’s Pediatrics and Texas Children’s Urgent Care.

“Because of the contagiousness of the delta variant, even people that are vaccinated can get infected — they will either be asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic. But they can still spread the virus to those that aren’t protected, mainly our kids under 12,” Spinner said.

Q: Should children wear a face covering at school?

Texas doctors emphatically say yes. And that includes teachers and school staff.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends that students, teachers and school staff wear face masks, even if they are vaccinated.

Q: What can teachers do if children remove their mask during the school day?

Teachers cannot ask students to wear a mask because Gov. Greg Abbott forbade schools from requiring them, stressing the need for “personal responsibility rather than government mandates.”

El Paso districts have disposable masks on hand and can offer them to students who request them.

Q: Beyond masking, what else can students do to stay safe while at school?

Good hand hygiene can help protect students from becoming infected. Students should wash their hands before lunch, after using the restroom and before and after touching their face, said Jose Luis Salas, infection control director at El Paso Children’s Hospital.

Sharing food and drinks with their peers should also be avoided to minimize exposure and cross contamination, Salas said. And when possible, students should put a few feet of distance between themselves and their classmates.

Students should stay home from school if they have potential COVID-19 symptoms, such as a runny nose, sore throat or fever. They should get tested and not return to school until they receive a negative test result.

Q: Can parents find out whether teachers are vaccinated?

No. Districts are not collecting this information as the COVID-19 vaccine is voluntary and is not a requirement for public school enrollment or employment.

Q: How often should school-aged children be tested for COVID-19?

Students don’t need to be regularly tested for the virus, Spinner said. They should, however, get tested if they believe they were exposed to the virus. They must quarantine at home, away from others, until they receive a negative test result.

Q: What should parents of unvaccinated children do to keep their children safe?

Parents should wear a mask in indoor public spaces and keep their distance from others, regardless of whether they are vaccinated. That’s especially important now that the CDC considers El Paso County at “substantial” risk of community spread. Parents who have not yet been vaccinated should do so as soon as possible.

“Ultimately, defeating COVID is a team sport that’s going to require the highest number of people possible to adhere to masks, (and) in time the highest number of people to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Glenn Fennelly, chair of the department of pediatrics at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

Mask wearing and vaccination prevent new variants from emerging that could be more contagious, more deadly and less responsive to the vaccine.

Q: Are Texas doctors seeing hesitancy among vaccinated parents to take their children to get the vaccine?

Less than a quarter of 12- to 15-year-olds in El Paso have been vaccinated against COVID-19, which Fennelly says is “concerning.” It’s not unusual for parents to be more cautious with their children, though the vaccine is just as safe for children as it is for adults, he said. Parents should speak to their pediatrician or family doctor about any concerns they may have.

“The most important thing they (parents) can do for their child’s safety is to vaccinate them to protect them” from the virus, Spinner said. When they don’t, they put their child at risk of serious infection and even death.

Q: What are the common COVID-19 vaccine side effects in adolescents?

The common vaccine side effects in adolescents are no different than the ones adults experience. These include soreness at the injection site, muscle aches, fatigue and fever, all of which typically last one to two days.

The risk of adolescents experiencing myocarditis and pericarditis — inflammation of the heart — are extremely rare .

Q: What is the status of the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 12?

The Food and Drug Administration likely won’t issue an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be used in children ages 5 to 11 until late fall at the earliest.

This article originally appeared at El Paso Matters .

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Comments / 0

The 74

The 74

139
Followers
767
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Covid 19#Cdc#Cdc#Covid#Spinner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
Kidsthelakewoodscoop.com

Can Parents Have Their Children Taken Away if They Don’t Get Vaccinated?

Nearly three-quarters of eligible American adults have now received at least one dose of a Covid-19, and vaccinations are surging as the delta variant continues spreading in the United States and across the globe. However, there is a still sizable portion of the population that is refusing to receive the vaccine for a variety of reasons – some believe it’s dangerous, others don’t think it’s necessary, and still others want to wait to see if it will have long-term negative effects on people.
KidsHealthline

What Pediatricians Are Telling Parents About COVID-19 Vaccinations for Their Children

The American Academy of Pediatrics is launching an advertising campaign to convince parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19. The organization says the vaccines are safe, effective, and can be administered along with other childhood immunizations. Experts say getting children vaccinated protects them as well as the people around...
Public HealthHealthline

What People with Asthma Need to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines

Millions of people around the world have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Most people experience mild or no side effects after vaccination. Severe side effects are rare for the three COVID-19 vaccines approved in the United States. Currently, the latest scientific evidence suggests that people with asthma are. of developing side...
KidsABC News

How an epidemiologist plans to send his kids back to school amid COVID-19 surge

As parents across the country brace for another school year upended by the coronavirus pandemic, they are also face rising concerns over kids' safety amid the delta variant and the vulnerability of unvaccinated children. One of those parents preparing his children for an unpredictable school year is Dr. John Brownstein,...
Kidsdeseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals a major way to keep children under 12 safe from COVID-19

Children who can’t be vaccinated right now need the support of their families to stay safe from COVID-19, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. How to keep kids safe from COVID-19 Fauci told CNN over the weekend that children need support...
Family RelationshipsWSAV-TV

Survey: Most parents no longer want kids in school full time

(NBC News) – Parents aren’t just anxious about sending their children back to school as the delta variant rages. They’re so worried about their kids’ health and the safety of their communities that many parents — especially Black and Hispanic parents — now say they’d rather keep them home learning remotely, at least part time, new research finds.
Texas Statehilltopviewsonline.com

Austin enters Stage 5, AISD faces obstacles to keep students, teachers safe from COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases rise across the state of Texas, students, teachers and parents are learning to navigate school life all while facing unprecedented circumstances. Meanwhile, the debate over masks continues. Mere weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott issued a ban on mask mandates, State District Judge Catherine Mauzy of Travis County temporarily blocked Abbott’s executive order, GA-38. This allowed 20 school districts, including Austin ISD, to require students, teachers, visitors and all other employees to wear masks.
Kidslasentinel.net

Things Parents Should Know Sending Their Kids Back to School

For the first time since March 2020, millions of students, pre-kindergarten to high school seniors, will be attending in-person classes. Aside from attending class, they will be also participating in extracurricular activities, like sports, music and clubs. Parents have many concerns and questions. Howard University News Service reached out to five physicians for answers, Dr. Hadie Shariat, pediatrician, Howard University Hospital; Dr. Katherine Hager, Infectious Disease Fellow, Howard University Hospital; Dr. Catherine Marshall, pediatrician at Balboa Pediatrics; Dr. Andrea Goings, pediatrician, Baby Doc House Calls, and Dr. Stacey Eadie, pediatrician at her own private practice, Peds in a Pod.
KidsNew Pittsburgh Courier

Tips for parents on teaching kids life skills

-Parenting is hard, and the past year was especially challenging for parents of school-aged kids, as they struggled to juggle their children’s virtual school and the loss of many activities and in-person contact with friends.The goal of MASK (Mothers Awareness on School Age Kids) is to provide resources for parents, children, schools, and communities that address the challenges facing families and empower children to make safe and healthy choices. MASK is a nonprofit organization founded in 2007, and has evolved into a multimedia format that includes a website, a print magazine, an app, a digital learning platform, and a series of YouTube videos.
Educationmymalonetelegram.com

Parents renew demand to unmask school children

ALBANY — New York voices are growing louder in protest to statewide COVID-19 mandates with up to 1,000 parents and caregivers of school-aged children rallying outside the Capitol over the weekend demanding face masks be a personal choice for each family when classes resume next week. Parents came out in...
Charleston, SCcounton2.com

2 Your Health: Keeping kids safe from COVID-19 this school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As students head back to school, cases of COVID-19 are popping up in classrooms across the country, which has many parents concerned. So, what can they do to keep their children safe? “We are now seeing more and more children get infected and get sick, especially if they have underlying lung problems, like asthma, which is extremely common, or problems with their immune system, or problems with development,” explained Frank Esper, MD, infectious disease specialist for Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy