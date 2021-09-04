CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

AI is helping cars spot potholes

By B. David Zarley
Freethink
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoon, your car may be able to automatically spot that mineshaft of a pothole in the road that never seems to get fixed. Now, artificial intelligence can allow cars to spot potholes on the road ahead thanks to researchers at the Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology. “Poor...

www.freethink.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Potholes#Self Driving Cars#Ai#Building Technology#Electronics#Aaa#Cnn#Freethink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Fox News

How to spot a flood-damaged used car

Hurricane Ida and its remnants left a path of destructive flooding in its wake across the eastern U.S. that destroyed thousands of cars and claimed several lives. Fox News Autos has tips on what to do if you find yourself caught in rising waters, and what to do about your car when they subside, but there’s another issue that used car shoppers need to be aware of.
Technologylifewire.com

How Robot Taxis Will Change Transportation

Robot taxis are coming soon to a street near you. Argo AI, a robocar venture backed by Volkswagen and Ford, recently announced plans to deploy the first commercial autonomous taxi service in Germany by 2025. The battery-powered vehicles will be outfitted with laser lidar sensors, radar, cameras, and AI-enabled software. It’s part of the growing interest in self-driving public transportation that could be cheaper and safer than regular cabs.
TechnologyKeene Sentinel

Stealth robocar startup sees remote drivers as autonomy shortcut

Deploying vast fleets of robocars has been much tougher than Tesla, Alphabet’s Waymo and others thought. One European startup is now pitching an intermediate step to full autonomy: teledriving. Germany’s Vay, which has been quietly testing a fleet of remote-controlled electric vehicles all over Berlin, plans to roll out a...
TechnologyCAR AND DRIVER

AEye Hopes Its Lidar System Is Ahead of the Curve

If you learned everything you know about self-driving cars from Elon Musk's Twitter feed, you're missing a lot. Companies including Waymo (part of Google) and startups such as Zoox have unveiled autonomous shuttle concepts, as have traditional manufacturers including Cadillac and Toyota (it was one of Toyota's shuttles that collided with a visually impaired athlete during the Tokyo Paralympics last month). And Waymo is currently allowing the general public to hail its driverless shuttles in Phoenix. There's also a world of smaller companies working to build the hardware that will help driverless cars, shuttles, and delivery bots perceive our world. One of those companies is AEye, a California-based lidar (which stands for light detection and ranging) firm with a sensor that, when mounted on a car, can detect obstacles—even small ones—from quite a long distance.
TechnologyTechCrunch

DoNotPay’s ‘robot lawyer’ can now help report potholes or fallen trees to the city, file damage claims

DoNotPay, a company that makes annoying processes less annoying through automation, might be able to help. Their “robot lawyer,” as the company calls it, started out as a service meant to help people more easily fight parking tickets. Over time it’s learned a bunch of new tricks, like helping users end tough-to-cancel subscriptions, get refunds they’re owed and more.
Mosinee, WIPosted by
Indy100

Cow spotted sitting in the back of a car in Wisconson McDonald’s drive-thru

Holy cow. This is legen-dairy. Jessica A. Nelson of Mosinee, Wisconsin was waiting in the McDonald’s drive thru lane when she spotted something unmoosual. Sitting in the backseat of an otherwise unsuspecting Buick (or shall we say, Moo-ick) wasn’t a child or a dog, as one might expect. Instead, a full on cow was sitting patiently in the seat, waiting in the fast food drive thru lane with its owner.
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Apple Turns To Toyota For Help With Apple Car Production

As the electric revolution picks up speed, more new car manufacturers are joining the race; some are small and are working with limited budgets, while others such as Apple are planning to enter the market with a bang. We've known for a while now that Apple has been wanting to launch an EV by 2024, and it came close to entering production until Apple's partner, Hyundai, decided to walk away at the last minute. Production of the Apple Car is still up in the air, but automakers are still scared of this sleeping dragon, especially now that the company has entered into talks with automotive giant Toyota.
Carsocmomblog.com

A Quick And Helpful How-To Guide To Fixing Your Car

It can be tough to keep up with the maintenance required for your car. However, there are many different ways that you can fix your car without having to take it into a mechanic’s shop. This blog post will teach you some of the most common things that people do in their homes or garages to maintain and repair their vehicles!
BusinessClickOnDetroit.com

Ford hires former Tesla and Apple exec to lead technology efforts

Bill Ford bought the old train station as a cool workspace for the high tech workers who will create the autonomous and electric vehicles of the future. And now the person who will largely be in charge of the place comes to Ford from the makers of the iPhone. For...
Paducah, KYPaducah Sun

I-24 pothole patching scheduled

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a brief eastbound and westbound work zone along Interstate 24 at Paducah Wednesday morning. Motorists traveling I-24 in McCracken County should be alert for work zone lane restrictions for concrete pothole patching at the following locations:. I-24 Westbound at U.S. 60,. Exit 4 Overpass —...
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Deals: Wheelson Build & Code Your Own AI Self-Driving Car

We have an awesome deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, the Wheelson Build & Code Your Own AI Self-Driving Car kit. The Wheelson Build & Code Your Own AI Self-Driving Car kit is available in our deals store for $107.99 without tools and $129.99 with tools, a saving of 10% off the normal price.
EngineeringIFLScience

Build And Code This AI Self-Driving Car For Less Than $110

Self-driving vehicle technology is increasingly common these days, and that could actually reduce our energy consumption in a number of ways. And if this is the future of transportation, then what better way to develop a child’s AI skills than with a self-driving car?. It’s totally cool if they aren’t...
Technologysoyacincau.com

Here’s how a Microsoft-developed AI bot is helping to heal broken hearts in China

As humans, having a connection is certainly one of our most important needs and since the COVID-19 pandemic has messed up much of our social lives, many of us may crave company more than ever. It isn’t the easiest thing to find companionship when there are lockdowns, but people in China have been able to work around this hurdle, albeit virtually.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Hyundai Accent Achieved the J.D. Power Top Spot for the Compact Car Segment

Do you want a compact car that provides a good driving experience, practicality, and is friendly to your budget? You may want to consider the Hyundai Accent, which offers a surprisingly high level of quality at an affordable price. Giving credence to this is J.D. Power. The respected organization recently announced that the Accent achieved the compact car segment top spot for its 2021 Initial Quality Study.

Comments / 0

Community Policy