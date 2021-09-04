The Sinister Origins of the Texas Abortion Law, and Why Democrats Are So Unprepared to Do Anything About It

Last Wednesday, the United States Supreme Court declined to issue a stay of a new Texas law imposing some of the nation’s tightest restrictions on abortion, pending a full hearing by the court on legal challenges to the measure. The law bans abortions upon the detection of cardiac activity in embryos, which usually occurs after six weeks of gestation—before many women know they are pregnant—and uses an unusual enforcement mechanism involving civil lawsuits, rather than criminal prosecution, to create liability for anyone who performs, “aids or abets,” or intends to aid or abet such an abortion. The court’s one-paragraph, unsigned ruling, against which four justices dissented, noted the unusual nature of the law in deciding not to issue a stay. It cited “complex and novel antecedent procedural questions” that made weighing the law’s constitutionality a challenge.