The Sinister Origins of the Texas Abortion Law, and Why Democrats Are So Unprepared to Do Anything About It
On the Sept. 3 episode of Working, Dahlia Lithwick spoke with Michele Goodwin, chancellor’s professor of law and director of the Center for Biotechnology and Global Health Policy at UC Irvine School of Law, and Rebecca Traister, a writer at large for New York magazine and author of Good and Mad, about the Texas law known as SB 8. The new law effectively bans all abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy. According to providers, at least 85 percent to 90 percent of abortions in Texas take place after that point. Their conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.slate.com
Comments / 0