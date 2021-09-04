Gerrit Cole has a $324 million contract — here's why the Yankees ace still drives his 2006 Toyota Tacoma
Gerrit Cole may have a $324 million contract and a taste for fine wine, but the New York Yankees ace still drives a 16-year-old car. Whenever the Bronx Bombers are in the Los Angeles area, Cole gets around in a 2006 Toyota Tacoma that he's had since he was in high school, according to NJ.com. The white pickup truck, which has 82,000 miles on it, holds a special place in the 30-year-old's heart.www.cnbc.com
