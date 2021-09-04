CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concerns and confidence about the Dallas Cowboys as the 2021 season opener draws near

By Tom Ryle
Blogging The Boys
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn less than a week, the Dallas Cowboys start the NFL regular season against the reigning champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is a tough draw. Dallas has several lingering questions going into the game. This is a team with multiple players on offense returning to the field after missing extended time last year, and a defense that has undergone a huge rebuild under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. It is hardly a make or break game, as the next few on the schedule look much more winnable. You can never count the Cowboys out for the first one, either, as wonky things tend to happen in Week 1. Still, Mike McCarthy has done nothing so far to prove that he is the right head coach. How the team looks this Thursday will be the first bit of data to confirm or change opinions of him.

