CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

What a New Big 12 May Look Like

By WVUNite
smokingmusket.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to sources, the Big 12 plans to move quickly to replace OU and Texas - they plan to invite Cincinnati, Houston, BYU and UCF as replacements. For the Mountaineers, this is exciting as the move to expand to 12 teams offers fans something we have not had a chance to experience ever in a conference - DIVISIONS! When the Mountaineers joined the Big East in 1991, the conference only had 7 other teams and thus the teams played everyone and a winner was chosen based on records and tie-breakers. After Miami, VT and BC broke the hearts of fans and left for the ACC, the Big East simply replaced parts and remained a small conference. When the Mountaineers broke away from the Big East and chose to enter the Big 12, the conference foolishly did not bring it Louisville and someone else to remain at 12, instead shrunk to 10 teams - despite keeping the name BIG 12.

www.smokingmusket.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Bowlsby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12 Conference#American Football#Ou#Ucf#Mountaineers#Bc#Acc#Eastern Western#Wvu Byu#Tcu Ucf Baylor#Isu#Civil War Divisions#Fcs#G5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Photos Of This CFB Ref Went Viral Last Night

If a referee goes viral during a football, it’s usually because they made a terrible call. However, that wasn’t the case during last night’s game between North Dakota and Utah State. College football fans couldn’t believe how strong the head official for that game looked. After all, he looked even...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
smokingmusket.com

What I Think After Another Mediocre Offensive Showing

About the only way yesterday could have gone worse for Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers would have been a replay of their 2013 game when they were shutout 37-0. Other than that, the lackluster offense displayed in the game was going to upset a lot of fans. And it absolutely has upset y’all.
NFLsmokingmusket.com

THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Winston Wright sets WVU record with kick returns

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. WRIGHT’S BIG PLAY, GAME-CHANGING ABILITY SHOWS IN SEASON OPENER. If I asked you who is the only football player to ever exceed 200 kick return yards in a game for West Virginia,...
Footballsmokingmusket.com

Three Things I Want From LIU

This one is pretty self-explanatory. I want to see our backup quarterback get into the game and see what he can do. Is he really shaky and we can at least have an answer as to why he’s never seen the field? Can he run the zone-option and perhaps get us extra yardage? I want to see if Greene is capable, as much as you can determine against LIU, with the starters. Not the backups. I want to see Garret Greene in the first quarter. If you need to rotate Doege and Greene every two series then do that. The idea is simple and you won’t have another game where you can do this without too much fear. It is time to see what Greene can do for WVU.
College Sportssmokingmusket.com

THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Bluefield native Sean Martin shows improvement in season opener

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. After an incredible high school career as a Beaver and an opening college football season with limited action, Bluefield native Sean Martin is off to a great start in his second year at West Virginia. The redshirt freshman defensive end only played in five games last year, but in WVU’s season opener he was able to get on the field consistently and made the most of his opportunities. Martin had one tackle for loss in the Mountaineers’ loss to Maryland. And although that play was his only major mark in the stat book, the WVU coaches were pleased with his play.
Oklahoma StateTimes West Virginian

Bowlsby fills Big 12 holes created by Oklahoma, Texas departures

MORGANTOWN — You might say Bob Bowlsby was feeling a little bit giddy, which was why when he was on a media call with BYU, which is one of four schools he had recruited to join — no, make that save — what has been perceived to be a crumbling Big 12 Conference after the unexpected back door exits by both Oklahoma and Texas.
Manhattan, KSSacramento Bee

K-State set for home opener against Southern Illinois

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman knows better than just about anyone the perils of overlooking Southern Illinois. Klieman spent most of his career in the Missouri Valley, first as a player and assistant coach at Northern Iowa and later as the head coach at North Dakota State. Along the way, Klieman's teams made it a habit of beating teams from Power Five conferences, including a road upset of the Wildcats when he was in charge of the Bison.
College Sportsvoiceofmotown.com

New Big 12 Divisions Revealed

Morgantown, West Virginia – With Cincinnati, UCF, Houston and BYU joining the Big 12 Conference and replacing Oklahoma and Texas, the future conference will be divided into two divisions. According to early reports, there will be an East division and a West division. West Virginia will join Cincinnati, UCF, Kansas,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy