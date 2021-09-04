What a New Big 12 May Look Like
According to sources, the Big 12 plans to move quickly to replace OU and Texas - they plan to invite Cincinnati, Houston, BYU and UCF as replacements. For the Mountaineers, this is exciting as the move to expand to 12 teams offers fans something we have not had a chance to experience ever in a conference - DIVISIONS! When the Mountaineers joined the Big East in 1991, the conference only had 7 other teams and thus the teams played everyone and a winner was chosen based on records and tie-breakers. After Miami, VT and BC broke the hearts of fans and left for the ACC, the Big East simply replaced parts and remained a small conference. When the Mountaineers broke away from the Big East and chose to enter the Big 12, the conference foolishly did not bring it Louisville and someone else to remain at 12, instead shrunk to 10 teams - despite keeping the name BIG 12.www.smokingmusket.com
Comments / 0