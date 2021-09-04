What a New Big 12 May Look Like

This one is pretty self-explanatory. I want to see our backup quarterback get into the game and see what he can do. Is he really shaky and we can at least have an answer as to why he’s never seen the field? Can he run the zone-option and perhaps get us extra yardage? I want to see if Greene is capable, as much as you can determine against LIU, with the starters. Not the backups. I want to see Garret Greene in the first quarter. If you need to rotate Doege and Greene every two series then do that. The idea is simple and you won’t have another game where you can do this without too much fear. It is time to see what Greene can do for WVU.