World Beard Day: Upgrade facial hair care with these oils, blades and more

I’ve spent the last 10 years trying beauty products. Some work, some don’t. Most products are really just a blur. I catch a glimpse of them on the Sephora site, and think “Huh, I’ve tried that before.” Everything seems magical and necessary in my routine when I’m first using it, but they fade in the background if I don’t repurchase them once I use them up. But there are a handful of products that really stick out amongst the rest. The ones that I can still talk about endlessly even though I tried them years ago. Beauty gadgets rarely come to mind in that list, but my NuFACE Mini Toning Device is the best beauty product I’ve ever got my hands on.