A familiar face from Chicago PD is leaving the Windy City behind and making their way to New York City where they’ll be joining another iconic Dick Wolf series. Mykelti Williamson, who played Denny Woods across seasons 4 and 5 of Chicago PD, has officially joined the cast of Law & Order: Organized Crime. Given both franchises are set within the same connective universe, one might assume Denny is about to make a comeback as a foil for Christopher Meloni’s Detective Elliot Stabler. However, it turns out the creative team has another plan in place in place, one that might leave fans who follow both shows a bit surprised.