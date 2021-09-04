Let's Unpack That *Other* Mysterious Death On Only Murders In The Building
Like any good podcast, when Only Murders In the Building begins, it starts with a murder. Building resident Tim Kono was dead, and although the NYPD claims his death was a suicide, his neighbors have listened to enough podcasts to know when murder is afoot. With a plethora of characters who inhabit the building, there were plenty of suspects to go around to fill out the audio drama’s episodes. But what two of the podcast hosts did not know is that they were asking the wrong question. To find who killed Tim Kono, first, they should uncover who killed Zoe on Only Murders In The Building.www.elitedaily.com
