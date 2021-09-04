John Mayer and Ed Sheeran’s Super-Rare-Nautilus Showdown

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. A couple of weeks ago, an interview with Diddy surfaced in which the rapper eviscerates Richard Mille. “I’m not a hater though, I’m a connoisseur of fly shit,” he says, before saying exactly what a hater would say. “I’m just telling you, y’all getting tricked by the Richard Mille, the Richard Mille is like a Timex or some shit like that.” He goes on to call Richard Mille watches “ugly.” (Diddy, this you?) This set off a miniature civil war in the watch world. Jeweler Alex Todd said on Instagram that he was a willing buyer for any unloved Richard Mille watches, including Diddy’s. Todd then pointedly shared an image of the custom blue-sapphire watch he made for Jay-Z—the one with a case that took 3,000 hours to assemble and that reportedly costs $2.5 million. Todd wasn’t the only one to side with Richard Mille on this one, either. Shortly after Diddy’s comments went wide, Jay-Z casually wore the sapphire watch out and about in New York City. Coincidence? I think not.