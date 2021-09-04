John Mayer and Ed Sheeran’s Super-Rare-Nautilus Showdown
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Welcome to the fight of the century. Let’s set some ground rules: the challengers take the brand-new green-dial Patek Philippe Nautilus—originally priced at roughly $35,000 but already selling at auction houses for $376,000—and find a way to zhuzh it up even more. In one corner, we have John Mayer, the most influential watch collector alive. In the other, we have Ed Sheeran, Mayer’s Hodinkee coworker and a voracious collector of rare timepieces.www.gq.com
