CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

John Mayer and Ed Sheeran’s Super-Rare-Nautilus Showdown

By Cam Wol f
Posted by 
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Welcome to the fight of the century. Let’s set some ground rules: the challengers take the brand-new green-dial Patek Philippe Nautilus—originally priced at roughly $35,000 but already selling at auction houses for $376,000—and find a way to zhuzh it up even more. In one corner, we have John Mayer, the most influential watch collector alive. In the other, we have Ed Sheeran, Mayer’s Hodinkee coworker and a voracious collector of rare timepieces.

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
John Mayer
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Richard Mille
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Tiffany Co#Patek Philippe World Time#Royal Oak#Legend Diver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Quickies: Ed Sheeran, Sarah Harding

Ed Sheeran glammed up to promote his upcoming single, “Shivers.” He posted a photo looking a lot like Elton John. He wore pink, rhinestone sunglasses, a large feather head-dress, a silver lame jacket with fringe, and his clothing glittered from head to toe. Sheeran's 4th studio album = (Equal) is due out on Oct. 29.
Beauty & Fashionmymixfm.com

Ed Sheeran dresses like Elton John to promote new single

Last week, both Ed Sheeran and his pal Elton John told the media that Elton had criticized Ed’s utter lack of fashion sense, and helped hook him up with some decent threads. Well, Ed’s come up with an outfit that Elton can’t possibly criticize — because it’s one of his signature looks.
Video Gamesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Ed Sheeran – ‘Shivers’

After watching his official comeback single, ‘Bad Habits,’ peak and stall at the #2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 (then its follow-up, ‘Visiting Hours,’ later tapped out at #75), Ed Sheeran is looking to reclaim the tally’s #1 spot with ‘Shivers’ – the latest taste of new music from his October 29-due new studio album, ‘= (Equals).’
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

Diddy Called Richard Mille Watches “Ugly.” Jay-Z—and His $2.5 Million RM—Disagrees

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. A couple of weeks ago, an interview with Diddy surfaced in which the rapper eviscerates Richard Mille. “I’m not a hater though, I’m a connoisseur of fly shit,” he says, before saying exactly what a hater would say. “I’m just telling you, y’all getting tricked by the Richard Mille, the Richard Mille is like a Timex or some shit like that.” He goes on to call Richard Mille watches “ugly.” (Diddy, this you?) This set off a miniature civil war in the watch world. Jeweler Alex Todd said on Instagram that he was a willing buyer for any unloved Richard Mille watches, including Diddy’s. Todd then pointedly shared an image of the custom blue-sapphire watch he made for Jay-Z—the one with a case that took 3,000 hours to assemble and that reportedly costs $2.5 million. Todd wasn’t the only one to side with Richard Mille on this one, either. Shortly after Diddy’s comments went wide, Jay-Z casually wore the sapphire watch out and about in New York City. Coincidence? I think not.
Musicuncrazed.com

Ed Sheeran “Convinced Himself” To Quit Music

Ed Sheeran has said that he nearly “convinced himself” to quit music after the birth of his daughter last year. The 30-year-old singer has revealed that he nearly gave up on his pop career after the birth of his daughter Lyra Antarctica in August 2020. “When my daughter was born...
CelebritiesBrenham Banner-Press

John Mayer feels less pressure in 40s

John Mayer no longer feels like a "recovering ego addict". The 43-year-old musician admitted he spent his 20s and 30s "frantically hoping" his "validating" plans would come through, but these days he doesn't worry because he takes life at a calmer pace. Asked if he still feels like a "recovering...
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Ed Sheeran was 'miserable' in Los Angeles

Ed Sheeran was "miserable" when he realised all his friends were famous so promptly quit Los Angeles. Ed Sheeran was "miserable" when all his friends were famous. The 'Bad Habits' singer admitted he left Los Angeles when he realised there wasn't anyone around him who truly "loved" him for who he is, though he still counts Taylor Swift as a pal and knows he can call on her if he's in a situation where "things [are] truly f*****".
Celebritiesdeltanews.tv

Ed Sheeran relished writing JLS' comeback single

Ed Sheeran jumped at the chance to write JLS' comeback single. The 30-year-old pop star joined forces with the band for their comeback tune 'Eternal Love', and Marvin Humes has now revealed how he got involved with their long-awaited return. He shared: "We first met Ed at the Queen’s Diamond...
Musicpremierguitar.com

The Acoustic Side of John Mayer

Learn to add percussive drum-like sounds to your playing. Combine folk and modern fingerstyle techniques together for a full-band sound. Blend classic rhythm and blues guitar styles with pop sensibilities. {u'media': u'[rebelmouse-document-pdf 11750 site_id=20368559 original_filename="Mayer-Sep21.pdf"]', u'file_original_url': u'https://roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms/documents/11750/Mayer-Sep21.pdf', u'type': u'pdf', u'id': 11750, u'media_html': u'Mayer-Sep21.pdf'}. John Mayer's acoustic guitar techniques have wowed...
Musicnickiswift.com

The Truth About Ed Sheeran's Wealthy Parents

How much do you really know about Ed Sheeran? For instance, while you likely wouldn't be surprised to find out that the successful star has made quite a bit of money over the years, did you know that he's not just a little well-off, he's actually ridiculously rich? The "Castle on the Hill" singer may not have as much money as Taylor Swift, but he's still pretty darn wealthy. In fact, according to Celebrity Net Worth, he's worth a whopping $200 million.
Musicstereoboard.com

Ed Sheeran Shares New Single Shivers

Ed Sheeran has dropped a new song. Shivers marks the second official single from the singer-songwriter's upcoming fifth studio album, '=' (pronounced equals), due out on October 29. Produced by Sheeran with Steve Mac and FRED, the track unfurls over peppy handclaps and a plucky acoustic guitar melody. It arrives...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Ed Sheeran's '=' Powers to Number One on Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

Two months ahead of its release, Ed Sheeran’s = as it leads the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for the week of August 20th through August 26th. =, or Equals, is the British pop singer’s first album since 2019’s No. 6 Collaborations Project, and the first solo studio album since 2017’s ÷. The album’s lead single, “Bad Habits” is currently in the top five of the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart.

Comments / 0

Community Policy