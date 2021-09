Maybe Hunter Johnson had time to blink, or maybe he didn’t. Either way, he was already in a hole and up against it. Down 7-0 after one play. Down 14-0 soon after, then 21-0. Northwestern’s quarterback could have folded Friday in what turned into a 38-21 season-opening loss to Michigan State in Evanston. He could have retreated into that old, uncomfortable space where doubts that he ever warranted so much hype live. He could have blown his second chance to lead a Wildcats team, and that would have been an unmitigated disaster.