Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin to miss season opener against Louisville after positive COVID-19 test

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will not be on the sidelines Monday night against Louisville in the season opener. Kiffin tested positive for COVID-19, he announced. "I am disappointed to confirm that I have developed a breakthrough case of COVID and will not accompany our team to Atlanta," Kiffin wrote in a statement. "I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms. So much so, I debated over being tested, but I'm relieved that I did. I'm proud of our program's commitment to vaccination, and as a result, there are currently no other cases to report or team members expected to miss the game. We will continue to monitor our team closely and take responsible measures of any symptoms arise."