CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin to miss season opener against Louisville after positive COVID-19 test

By Sam Marsdale
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will not be on the sidelines Monday night against Louisville in the season opener. Kiffin tested positive for COVID-19, he announced. "I am disappointed to confirm that I have developed a breakthrough case of COVID and will not accompany our team to Atlanta," Kiffin wrote in a statement. "I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms. So much so, I debated over being tested, but I'm relieved that I did. I'm proud of our program's commitment to vaccination, and as a result, there are currently no other cases to report or team members expected to miss the game. We will continue to monitor our team closely and take responsible measures of any symptoms arise."

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ole Miss#American Football#Covid#Cardinals#Rebels#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Lane Kiffin roasts B1G officiating crew at halftime of Louisville-Ole Miss showdown

Lane Kiffin is watching his Ole Miss team from afar in the season opener, but the head coach still found time to call out the B1G officiating crew working the game. On Monday night, Louisville and Ole Miss are squaring off in a Labor Day season opener with the Rebels dominating the scoreboard, 26-0, at halftime. Kiffin is not on hand with the team after testing positive for COVID last week.
Louisville, KYCBS Sports

Ole Miss vs. Louisville score, takeaways: Rebels light up Cardinals in Atlanta without coach Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss brought the opening weekend of college football to a close on Monday night with a 43-24 victory over Louisville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. In a game that was never truly in doubt, the Rebels jumped out to a 26-0 lead by halftime and never looked back. Their dominant effort came with coach Lane Kiffin away from the team following a positive COVID-19 test, which made it all the more impressive for a program looking to take a step forward after last season's 5-5 campaign during Kiffin's first year.
College Sportshottytoddy.com

Kiffin tweets sideline experience offer for Ole Miss-Tulane game

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is encouraging fans to fill the Vaught for the 2021 home season opener on Saturday night as the Rebels take on Austin Peay. Kiffin sent a video message out to fans on Twitter asking fans to stay all four quarters for a chance to win sideline passes to the game against Tulane.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Lane Kiffin updates status for Ole Miss home opener

Well, not quite yet. But the Ole Miss head coach says he will be on the sidelines with his team when Austin Peay comes to Oxford on Saturday for the Rebels’ first home game of 2021. After missing the Ole Miss opening victory over Louisville due to a positive COVID-19...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Lane Kiffin responds to former NFL referee criticism of Brian Kelly

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin jokingly responded to a former NFL referee’s criticism of Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly on Wednesday. Former referee Terry McAulay was critical of Kelly not being penalized for arguing with officials “on the field” instead of on the sideline. Lane Kiffin jokes about...
Ohio State247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Ohio State's toughest Big Ten competition

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.
NFLESPN

Giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow dies after falling ill

A young giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former LSU star Joe Burrow died Wednesday, a day after falling ill. Officials at the Baton Rouge Zoo said in a release Thursday that the 20-month-old giraffe named Burreaux had died after developing a sudden onset of symptoms Tuesday, including a severe cough and overall agitation.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Photos Of This CFB Ref Went Viral Last Night

If a referee goes viral during a football, it’s usually because they made a terrible call. However, that wasn’t the case during last night’s game between North Dakota and Utah State. College football fans couldn’t believe how strong the head official for that game looked. After all, he looked even...
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: Ed Orgeron rips into LSU offense in practice

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron needs more from his Tigers after a season-opening loss to UCLA and at Wednesday's practice, didn't mince words when his offense didn't come out with the energy he wanted. Check out the video below of Orgeron addressing his team from WBRZ's Michael Cauble. At his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy