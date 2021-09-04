World Beard Day: Upgrade facial hair care with these oils, blades and more

It's a bit of a viscous cycle, beauty and grooming. You want to make ourselves look the best - so that you can go out and have a good time. However, the consequence of an active social life is the effect it often has on your skin. As fun as frequenting pubs, bars and clubs can be - eating all sorts and at all sorts of hours; drinking sugary cocktails and then craving fast food to soak it all up afterwards, your tummy and heart might be happy but the same can't be said for your skin.