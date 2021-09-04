Snapdragon 898-powered vivo pops-up on GeekBench
Qualcomm's current top-dog chipset - the Snapdragon 888+ is only a few weeks old at this point. It is essentially a Snapdragon 888 with a slightly overclocked prime core. A proper next-gen chip is already in the works - the Snapdragon 898 or 895. It is yet to be made official, but has already been featured in a few leaks. The latest one comes from GeekBench, where a mysterious vivo prototype is apparently already testing the new silicon.www.gsmarena.com
