Snapdragon 898-powered vivo pops-up on GeekBench

In just a few months, Samsung will start mass-producing the Galaxy S22 series, and if everything goes accordingly, the phone will start hitting the shelves earlier in 2022. We are already aware that the phone is going to feature a combination of Snapdragon 898 and Exynos 2200 based on the market we are talking about. While the rest of the information about the device is still unknown, we have an interesting bit of news that suggests that more regions might get access to the Snapdragon 898 variant.