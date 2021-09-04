Razer Blade 15 Advanced With 8-Core CPU, RTX 2070 Super Max-Q, More, Gets a Jaw-Dropping $1,100 Price Cut for a Limited Time

The Intel Gamer Days sale is in full swing, and tons of retailers and brands are getting in on the deals. One of the best deals we're seeing right now comes from Razer, which has discounted a ton of different laptops on Amazon. For example, you can get the Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop on sale for $1,799.99. That's a crazy low price and $400 off what it regularly sells for. It has never dropped below $1,950 until now. To add onto the savings, as a participant in Intel Gamer Days Razer is also offering two free full download video games with your purchase including Humankind and the Crysis Remastered Trilogy (which is really three games in one).