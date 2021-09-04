Razer Blade 15 Advanced With 8-Core CPU, RTX 2070 Super Max-Q, More, Gets a Jaw-Dropping $1,100 Price Cut for a Limited Time
For a limited time only, the 2020 version of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced has received one of the best price cuts you will ever see on a premium gaming laptop. Right now, it costs $1,499 after a $1,100 discount, and what it houses underneath the hood will impress you greatly. From the outside, this gaming laptop flaunts a CNC aluminum finish, making it one heck of a durable and aesthetically-pleasing notebook.wccftech.com
