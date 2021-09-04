Cincinnati Bengals: Evan McPherson gives fans hope at kicker position

The Cincinnati Bengals spent a fifth-round pick on Evan McPherson in this year’s draft and he ended up being the only kicker selected through seven rounds. Bengals fans had immediate flashbacks to the “legacy” that was Jake Elliott, who the team also spent a fifth-rounder on back in 2017. He didn’t wow during the preseason and as a result, lost his job to Randy Bullock. We all know the rest — Elliott landed on the practice squad, got scooped up by the Eagles, and has been their kicker ever since.