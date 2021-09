Following on from the introduction of the Fujifilm GFX 50S II, Fujifilm has also announced that version two of the X-T30 will be available later this year. The X-T30 II looks very much like the original X-T30, even the badge doesn't have 'II' on it, and the only physical difference between the two cameras is the 1.62-million-dot LCD monitor on the rear panel. There are, of course, internal differences and additions which are listed below that make the X-T30 II an entry-level camera with flagship specs.