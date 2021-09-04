Apple AirPods Pro Drop to Just $189.99 in this Amazing Weekend Deal

Protect your earphones on the go with the Alto Leather Pouch For AirPods & AirPods Pro. This AirPods accessory includes a detachable expansion ring, so you can hang your earphones to your backpack, belt, etc. That way, you can listen to music at any moment without searching through your pockets to locate your earbuds. Furthermore, this AirPods & AirPods Pro holder can also store a memory card, charging cable, and other petite items. Made of Italian full-grain leather, it feels gentle and smooth to touch. All the while, this material provides excellent durability and ages beautifully with time and use. Finally, this pouch is available in three colors—Caramel Brown, Navy Blue, and Raven Black—so you can select a shade that suits your style and accessories.
Comments / 0