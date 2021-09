Josh Warrington was boxing like a dream when his rematch with Mauricio Lara was halted at the end of two rounds in Leeds on Saturday night.There was confusion in the ring, looks of despair from both corners, the referee, Steve Gray, anxiously hovered over Lara’s team as a ringside doctor examined a two-inch gash that had replaced the eyebrow over his left eye. It was too deep to repair in the corner. The fight was over.A few moments later, as Michael Buffer, splendid in a crushed velvet jacket, took the microphone there was suddenly, and for the first time, a...