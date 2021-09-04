Astros' Jake Meyers: Shares center field

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meyers and Chas McCormick will share center field throughout the month of September, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers acquitted himself well in center field while McCormick was on the injured list, but McCormick started Friday after being reinstated. Going forward, matchups will dictate which of the two starts. Both bat from the right side, so Houston manager Dusty Baker will determine what's best for the team on a given day. That includes whether a defensive or offensive presence is needed, and whether a batter hits fastballs or breaking balls better. Baker had planned on McCormick, who has the longer track record against MLB pitching, being the everyday center fielder after Myles Straw was traded, but Meyers' .827 OPS over his first 84 plate appearances altered the plan. Neither player will start Saturday, as Yordan Alvarez will play left field with Kyle Tucker in center and Michael Brantley in right.

