Astros' Chas McCormick: Part of matchup-based plan

 7 days ago

McCormick and Jake Meyers will share playing time in center field throughout the month of September, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCormick, who was reinstated off the injured list Friday, went 0-for-3 as the starter in a win over the Padres in San Diego. Both McCormick and Meyers bat from the right side, so matchups are determined by other factors, per Houston manager Dusty Baker. "If we need more of a defensive presence in the outfield, if we need an offensive presence or a combination of the two and the matchup - who I can think can hit a high fastball or who is a better breaking ball hitter. A lot is going to go into the decision," Baker said. It sounds like fantasy managers will need to diligently follow the center field situation. Neither player will be starting Saturday, as Baker wants to get Yordan Alvarez's bat in the lineup in left field while playing in an NL city. The domino effect of that will have Michael Brantley shift to right field with Kyle Tucker in center.

MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' center field job to be determined by daily matchups

SAN DIEGO — Chas McCormick’s return from the injured list on Friday will prompt a matchup-based approach to center field playing time throughout September, manager Dusty Baker said. McCormick missed 10 days with left wrist soreness that started after an awkward swing against Mariners lefthander Yusei Kikuchi on Aug. 20....
MLBnumberfire.com

Chas McCormick batting eighth for Houston on Friday

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. McCormick will start in center field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. Jake Meyers returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McCormick for 10.6 FanDuel points...
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Jake Rogers injury opens the door for Dillon Dingler

The Detroit Tigers 2021 season is slowly inching towards the finish line, and some recent news is already impacting the look of next year’s roster. It was announced on Twitter by Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic that Jake Rogers underwent Tommy John Surgery. It’s not as often that position players...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Justin Verlander and the one-day retirement package

There’s one common, looming bucket list item of the Detroit Tigers fanbase: seeing fan favorite Justin Verlander don the Olde English D once more. One request I have for when Verlander starts discussing retirement is to offer him a one-day contract so that he can end his career wearing a Detroit Tigers uniform.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Takes knee to head

Heyward left Saturday's game against the Giants after Brandon Crawford's knee inadvertently hit the side of his face, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports. He left the field with trainers but under his own power. Nick Martini entered the game in left field with Ian Happ sliding over to right field.
MLBcbslocal.com

Eduardo Escobar’s Homer Lifts Brewers Past Phillies 4-3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers topped the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Wednesday night. Milwaukee, which won the final two games of the series after dropping the opener, extended its lead to 12 games in the NL Central over Cincinnati, which lost 4-1 to the Chicago Cubs.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

LA Angels: Rookie pitchers give hope for 2022 pitching staff

For much of the 2021 season, pitching has been the Achilles heal of the LA Angels. Relying on aging veterans like Jose Quintana and Alex Claudio to get the job done was a complete disaster from the start. Things eventually got a little better once the likes of Patrick Sandoval,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros Bytes: 8 interesting numbers on the Houston Astros Vol. 4

318 – Jose Altuve is batting .318 with six home runs and 48 RBI while slugging .568 and accumulating a .988 OBP with runners in scoring position this season. 4.34 – Ryan Pressly’s ERA since the All-Star break is 4.34 over 18.2 innings. In that time, the closer has given up 18 hits, nine runs (all earned), struck out 23 and walked seven while allowing three home runs.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers: Eric Lauer and His New Pitch

Eric Lauer has become the unheralded member of the Milwaukee Brewers rotation. Acquired in a deal that was scrutinized by many, Lauer has flourished over a substantial stretch of time and has become an integral part to the Brewers’ successful season. After a rough start to the season, Lauer has...
MLBchatsports.com

At 37, a batting title would put Yuli Gurriel among the greats

Yuli Gurriel got to Thursday with an LA-leading .316 batting average, tied with teammate Michael Brantley. That mark is part of Gurriel’s best-ever 2021 season for the Astros, which doesn’t seem to be slowing down. The veteran star is slashing .316/.384/.478 while carrying a six-game hitting streak since August 20.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Monday's rest part of plan

Houston manager Dusty Baker said Bregman's rest day Monday was part of a buildup plan for the infielder, who recently returned from a lengthy stay on the injured list due to a strained left quadriceps, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. It was probably assumed Bregman's absence was benign...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Around the Horn: Adam Wainwright’s extension and more MLB rumors

We’re going Around the Horn, taking a peek at the latest on Adam Wainwright’s extension talks and more MLB rumors, news and notes. After signing Yadier Molina to a one-year, $10 million contract extension, Adam Wainwright is next on the St. Louis Cardinals’ to-do list. And after Wainwright, 40, said he plans on pitching in 2022, the two sides could soon engage in negotiations.

