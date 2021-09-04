Astros' Chas McCormick: Part of matchup-based plan

McCormick and Jake Meyers will share playing time in center field throughout the month of September, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCormick, who was reinstated off the injured list Friday, went 0-for-3 as the starter in a win over the Padres in San Diego. Both McCormick and Meyers bat from the right side, so matchups are determined by other factors, per Houston manager Dusty Baker. "If we need more of a defensive presence in the outfield, if we need an offensive presence or a combination of the two and the matchup - who I can think can hit a high fastball or who is a better breaking ball hitter. A lot is going to go into the decision," Baker said. It sounds like fantasy managers will need to diligently follow the center field situation. Neither player will be starting Saturday, as Baker wants to get Yordan Alvarez's bat in the lineup in left field while playing in an NL city. The domino effect of that will have Michael Brantley shift to right field with Kyle Tucker in center.