Braves' Huascar Ynoa: Takes fifth loss

Ynoa (4-5) suffered the loss against Colorado on Friday, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five. The right-hander nearly notched a quality start, but a pair of two-out sixth-inning base knocks resulted in the Rockies' decisive fourth run and Ynoa's subsequent exit. He has taken the loss in four of his past five starts and has not picked up a win since May 9 against the Phillies. Ynoa still holds a strong 3.19 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 71:17 K:BB across 67.2 innings on the season, however, and appears to have a secure spot in the rotation. He's likely to face Washington at home next week.