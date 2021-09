After reading an article on 24/7 Sports, where Paul Finebaum called us "delusional fans" in college football, and here I will quote from the article: "And I'm sick and tired of the delusional Nebraska fans bugging all of us in the media about how important they are, they're not. They're irrelevant and just get used to it because it's not changing under Scott Frost here." (italics mine), I wondered if what he was ranting about in the article had any merit, or was he simply a Nebraska Hater.