17 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

It was a short week due to Labor Day, but not a less busy one, so let's just get straight to the music. I highlight eight new albums below, Bill tackles Saint Etienne, Amyl & the Sniffers, The Bevis Frond, and more in Bill's Indie Basement, and here are a number of honorable mentions: James Blake, Bomba Estéreo, Colleen Green, Matthew E. White, Face To Face, Spencer., Tony Seltzer (ft. Wiki, Mavi, Eartheater, Lucki, Jam City, Lil Ugly Mane & more), Sneaker Pimps (grab one of the last copies of our exclusive vinyl), Heartless Bastards, We Were Promised Jetpacks, Andrew WK, Pokey LaFarge, Mehenet, Mastiff, Common, ShooterGang Kony, Teejay3k, Paul Wall, Ralo, Chrome Waves, Delta Sleep, Zealot R.I.P., AZ, Silence Equals Death, Riddy Arman, Sleigh Bells, Jazz Cartier, Starless, Slothrust, Broadside Hacks, Jason Anderson, Domingæ (Föllakzoid), The Stranglers, The Vaccines, Maston, I Feel Fine, Sarah Davachi, AJ Davila, Steve Hackett, Pays P., Julia Bardo, the Gully Boys EP, the Machinedrum EP, the Girl K EP, the second Militarie Gun EP of 2021, the King Krule live album, the Spanish-language version of Elvis Costello's This Year's Model, the Kevin Devine album with re-imaginings of old songs, the Woody Guthrie tribute album (ft. Waxahatchee, Mark Lanegan, Colter Wall, Swamp Dogg & more), and the Metallica tribute album + Black Album box.