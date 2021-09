Sometimes very famous people eat the same things we eat. This week we at LoCO learned a few things of slight interest that we will share with you now because things of great interest are always such a bummer these days. First, for those still keeping score on which major celebrities see fit to slip into our lovely county, you may have heard that New Zealand pop star Lorde recently took in some views of the Lost Coast while shooting a cover spread for Vogue magazine. (If you’re not immediately familiar with who is Lorde by name, just know that you’ve absolutely heard one of her songs in particular dozens of times in the mall or at your preferred grocery store or dispensary or wherever. You have.)