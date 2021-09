More than 1 million Americans have applied to a federal programme to cancel their student loan debt after 10 years of on-time payments while working in public sector jobs.But only 20 per cent of those borrowers are on track to have their debt cancelled by 2026, nearly 10 years after they would start to become eligible for relief, according to an analysis from the Student Borrower Protection Center.The Public Service Loan Forgiveness programme, created in 2007, aimed to provide relief for teachers, healthcare workers and other public workers who took on student loans in exchange for at least a...