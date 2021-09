TOPEKA – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday in Topeka. Officers from the Topeka Police Department were attempting to locate Jesse B. Lees, 33, of Topeka connected to the homicide of Jennifer A. Morris, 25, Topeka, who was found dead Wednesday at a home on SW Briarwood Lane, according police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. At approximately 11:15 a.m., an officer observed Lees, driving a black Subaru Impreza in the area of 17th St. and SW Topeka Blvd.