Kevin Hart and Rich Paul to turn Bishop Sycamore saga into documentary series

Adele and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul are still going strong. The new couple has been keeping a relatively low profile but have been spotted out and about in Los Angeles hitting up nightclubs and enjoying dinner together. On Monday they headed downtown to the dinner-only Otium restaurant by Chef Timothy Hollingworth, per Page Six. She rocked an adorable pink, plaid Vivienne Westwood mini skirt, sheer black stocking, a black leg-sleeve turtle neck, and black mask. She accessorized with a gold bracelet and silver necklace. Photos of Adele’s 90s inspired posh look has people on social media saying they almost don’t even recognize her. The singer has lost more than 100 pounds after hanging her lifestyle. Sources confirmed Adele and Paul’s relationship status to multiple outlets back in July. At the time people freaked out when they realized Adele was at Game 5 of the NBA finals with him.