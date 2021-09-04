CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Kevin Hart and Rich Paul to turn Bishop Sycamore saga into documentary series

Canton Repository
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBishop Sycamore hasn't made its last appearance on TV. After the embattled football team lost 58-0 to IMG Academy on ESPN on Sunday and subsequently ignited a national conversation about its legitimacy, Kevin Hart and Rich Paul are going to turn the story into a documentary series. According to Deadline,...

www.cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Paul
Person
Roy Johnson
Person
Kevin Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doc#Football#Img Academy#Espn#Complex#Hartbeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele turns heads in a dazzling figure-flattering dress on date night with boyfriend Rich Paul

One thing's for sure: it’s always a sign of a good party when you dance your way out of your shoes. Such appeared to be the case for Adele who stunned when she headed to NBA star Lebron James’ wife Savannah’s birthday party in West Hollywood Friday evening wearing a figure-flattering evening dress that cinched at the waist and showed off her figure, and also featured structured shoulders.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Adele continues to turn heads with her boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul are still going strong. The new couple has been keeping a relatively low profile but have been spotted out and about in Los Angeles hitting up nightclubs and enjoying dinner together. On Monday they headed downtown to the dinner-only Otium restaurant by Chef Timothy Hollingworth, per Page Six. She rocked an adorable pink, plaid Vivienne Westwood mini skirt, sheer black stocking, a black leg-sleeve turtle neck, and black mask. She accessorized with a gold bracelet and silver necklace. Photos of Adele’s 90s inspired posh look has people on social media saying they almost don’t even recognize her. The singer has lost more than 100 pounds after hanging her lifestyle. Sources confirmed Adele and Paul’s relationship status to multiple outlets back in July. At the time people freaked out when they realized Adele was at Game 5 of the NBA finals with him.
NFLPosted by
Deadline

Year’s Craziest Football Tale Leading To ESPN-Televised 58-0 Slaughter Of Bishop Sycamore High At Hands Of Elite IMG Academy Gets Docudrama Quarterbacked By Kevin Hart & Rich Paul

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart’s HartBeat Productions is teaming up with youth entertainment company Complex Networks, Klutch Originals and Haven Entertainment on what they say will be the definitive documentary series on one the wildest sports tale of 2021: the story of Bishop Sycamore High School’s football team. On the heels of tricking ESPN into airing one of its games, the alleged “fake” high school from Columbus, Ohio, quickly rose to global attention after becoming embroiled in a litany of controversies including age concerns, arrest records, questions around the origins of the school itself and other dark secrets. Most true sports tales that rise...
Philadelphia, PAphillyvoice.com

Kevin Hart to appear as guest on upcoming season of 'Shark Tank'

Kevin Hart is diving into ABC's "Shark Tank." Kevin Hart talks about why he took on starring role in upcoming film 'Fatherhood'. Hart, a North Philly native, will be a guest shark during the show's 13th season, which premieres in October. He will join mainstay sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary in evaluating pitches from budding entrepreneurs who are hoping to score investments in their companies or products.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Does Kevin Hart Even Find The Time To Be A Host On Shark Tank?

Kevin Hart never ceases to amaze me. The man literally had to relearn how to walk after a pretty serious car accident in 2019, and has since put out content that is already available to us, such as Fatherhood. He's also got so many upcoming projects, both those finished with filming and not, that I’m already tired just looking at all the titles. Apparently the comedic actor has no problem juggling everything, though, because he’s adding to his long list of engagements by taking on a guest-hosting spot on Shark Tank in Season 13. I just don't know how he does it all.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

The Rock Drops Bombshell On New AEW Signing

The Rock praised AEW’s newest signing Adam Cole and Kevin Owens in a new Twitter interaction with Owens and a fan named Hailey, shortly after AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. Owens is expected to join Cole in AEW in February 2022. Hailey said, “For those who don’t know, my dad is...
FootballAOL Corp

Former Bishop Sycamore Player Reveals Disturbing Details

The situation with Bishop Sycamore, the football program that apparently conned its way into a nationally televised game on ESPN against prestigious IMG Academy, grows stranger by the day. On Monday, one former player spoke out about his former program. Aaron Boyd played at Bishop Sycamore under its previous name,...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kyle Kuzma Describes LeBron James As A "Little Ass Kid"

Kyle Kuzma is now a member of the Washington Wizards although when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers, he certainly has fond memories of the team. Back in 2020, he won his first NBA title with the squad and he also got to meet some interesting celebrities while playing in one of the most popular cities in the world. During that time, he was able to forge a relationship with LeBron James and despite rumors in the media, the two still have a great relationship.
FootballThe Big Lead

Bishop Sycamore Is Looking For an Opponent. Any Takers?

The Bishop Sycamore story has been incredible from the start, as the potentially fraudulent school with a shady football team wound up playing on ESPN and getting embarrassed. The entire episode feels rife with corruption and lying and it's a scandal that is still unfolding. But please, spare a thought for the football team -- which is almost certainly using former JUCO players and not high schoolers -- because they're now searching for more opponents.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Ended The Chances Of Teaming Up With Charles Barkley In 2001: "I Think Charles Will Be Getting The Message, Kwame Brown Can Play Multiple Positions."

The relationship between Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan abruptly ended after the former criticized his friend's decision as an executive. The Chicago Bulls legend hasn't successfully managed teams, which earned him a lot of criticism in recent years. However, while things were still good between the two legends, Jordan and...
EducationSB Nation

A complete timeline of how Bishop Sycamore fooled ESPN

A high school showcase game has sparked a high school sports scandal in one of the most remarkable stories of the year. The “school,” Bishop Sycamore, was scrutinized after a 58-0 loss on ESPN that left announcers appalled and fans bewildered at how and why a team this bad was allowed to compete on national television.
Educationnevalleynews.org

Bishop Sycamore controversy rocks ESPN

Over the last 12 years, ESPN has broadcast numerous high school football games from all across the country. Many of the teams shown over years come from elite football programs and boast elite college prospects. But last Sunday, ESPN found out what happens when one school isn’t what it says...
FootballYardbarker

Bishop Sycamore coach Roy Johnson reportedly fired

Bishop Sycamore’s head football coach Roy Johnson reportedly has been fired. USA Today’s Chris Bumbaca reported on Tuesday that the man claiming to be Bishop Sycamore’s founder says he has fired Johnson. He claims Johnson was fired after Bishop Sycamore lost 58-0 to IMG Academy on Sunday, which led the school to be exposed for being a fraud.
Bradenton, FLWWLP 22News

Bishop Sycamore memes taking over the web

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The internet seems to be having its fun at the expense of a central Ohio high school that may or may not be legitimate but nevertheless ended up with a football game being aired on ESPN this past weekend. The legitimacy of the school was called into...
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Gotcha Life? Jake Paul Claims Floyd Mayweather Tried To Have Him Killed

According to Jake Paul, Floyd Mayweather’s retaliation for Paul taking the boxer’s hat was an attempt at taking Paul’s life. Jake Paul is known for many things. He is a YouTuber; a former Disney actor; a fast-rising, novice boxer; and a full-time troll. Whether this latest claim from Paul is yet another chapter from his troll textbook or should be treated with grave seriousness is something we’ll leave for you, our loyal readers, to decide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy