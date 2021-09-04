CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mini Review: Necrobarista: Final Pour - Decaf On Switch, But Still A Potent Blend

By Thomas Whitehead
Nintendo Life
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile video games often provide a very different storytelling experience to books and of course TV / cinema, the continual growth in the popularity of visual novels demonstrates that different mediums can blend to excellent effect. Necrobarista: Final Pour is another welcome entry in the genre on Switch, and it tackles some intriguing themes around death and friendship against a backdrop that's both absurd yet all-too-familiar.

