Tennis

Osaka after US Open loss: 'I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match'

By Jordan Williams
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
© Getty Images

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka suggested that she will be taking a break from tennis fallowing her third-round loss in the U.S. Open on Friday, saying she doesn’t know when she’s going to play her next tennis match.

Osaka opened up in a post-match a news conference after being upset by Canadian player Leyla Fernandez.

During the briefing, she emotionally described how winning tennis games feel more like “a relief” for her as supposed to a cause for celebration.

“I feel like for me, recently when I win, I don’t feel happy, I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad,” Osaka said. “And I don’t think that’s normal.”

The moderator of the press conference then attempted to move on, but Osaka said she wanted to continue speaking. After fighting back emotions, the tennis star said she's at a point where she’s trying to figure out what she wants.

“Basically I feel like I'm kind of at this point where I'm trying to figure out what I want to do. And honestly don't know when I'm gonna play my next test match,” Osaka said as she began to cry.

“I think I'm gonna take a break from playing for a while,” Osaka said. She then put her face mask on and left the podium.

Osaka has made headlines over the past few months for being transparent about her struggles with anxiety and depression.

The tennis star notably withdrew from the French Open to focus on her mental health, and also sat out from Wimbledon before competing in the Tokyo Olympics, where she lit the Olympic flame.

The U.S. open was the first Grand Slam tournament for Osaka since she withdrew from the French Open, The Associated Press noted.

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

