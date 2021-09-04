75-year-old caregiver is worried about herself and her mom

I worry that I could fall or have a heart attack and Mom wouldn't be able to call for help. I’m in reasonable health, but I do have some risk factors. My doctor is concerned about my being a full-time caregiver at my age, but my brother insists on “the two of us” continuing to care for Mom, with me doing the on-site physical part. I’ve been grateful to be able to help but I can’t keep this up much longer. My brother says that I’m selfish for wanting to “give up on Mom.” Am I? — RT.