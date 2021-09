There are still many questions left about the Taliban in Afghanistan - what the rules will be under their reign, who their leaders will be, whether the Taliban has seized the last part of the country that they didn't control. The Taliban says they have, but rebel forces in the Panjshir Province contest that claim and say they'll continue fighting. Now, to bring us up to date, we spoke with Matthieu Aikins in Kabul. He reports for The New York Times.