The big list of Labor Day coupons

By CNET Commerce
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet up to 50% off lighting, fans and furniture. Free gift with code STRING. Too busy to get to a shopping mall? No worries, the mall can come to you, courtesy of CNET's Coupon team. With shortages expected to continue into next year, many experts are recommending consumers do their holiday shopping as early as they can. That's why we've gathered a handy list of all the biggest Labor Day discounts so you can quickly wrap your end-of-season shopping.

ElectronicsCNET

HP Labor Day sale: Big discounts on laptops, desktops, monitors and more

Celebrate not working on a Monday by cashing in on HP's Labor Day sale. The sale runs until Saturday, Sept. 11, and features discounts on laptops, desktops, monitors and more. We've rounded up the best deals available right now, and we'll update this story as new deals emerge and others sell out. And keep an eye on HP's sale page here for all of its Labor Day deals, some of which are flash sales that last only a few hours.
ShoppingDigital Trends

Early Walmart Labor Day Sale 2021: Save BIG on Electronics Today

The Walmart Labor Day sale has begun early and with it are some amazing discounts on the best-known electronics out there. Whether you’re looking for the latest AirPods Pro, a new TV, a new laptop, or simply a new tablet, there’s a great offer for you here. The early Walmart Labor Day sale is your chance to save a fortune now rather than waiting for the holiday itself and that means some fantastic opportunities to delve into the many laptop deals and Chromebook deals if you missed out as part of the back-to-school sales. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something even more portable, it’s worth checking out the tablet deals going on as well as the iPad deals to find the right offer for you. Hit the button below to see everything that the Walmart Labor Day sale has to offer or read on while we take you through the pick of the bunch.
Electronicsthemanual.com

Best Buy Has Multiple Garmin Watches on Sale Today

Right now, Best Buy has some of the best Garmin watch deals we’ve seen in a while with deep discounts on two of the best devices — the Garmin Instinct and the Garmin Forerunner 45. If you’re looking to upgrade how you track your workouts and runs, these are two of the best smartwatches for the purpose. With at least $50 off, this is the perfect time to snap one up. Be quick though — the sale ends September 12.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Fitbit, Apple Watch 5 get sweet discounts at Amazon today

If you’ve been curious about smartwatches, this is the time to grab one. Right now at Amazon, you can get the Fitbit Charge 4 for just $130, marked down $20 from its regular price of $150. Or choose the Apple Watch Series 5 with stainless steel case and sport band in gold for just $459, marked down from its regular price of $749 for a huge savings of $290. Prime members will get free two-day shipping and returns on these smartwatches. Perfect for tracking daily activity and exercise, keeping in touch on the go, streaming music, and more, smartwatches are wearable tech that can benefit anyone.
ShoppingAsbury Park Press

Shop the Wayfair Labor Day Sale and save big on furniture, appliances and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Labor Day is just a week away, and everyone is waiting to get a piece of the big savings online. Whether you're looking for discounts on stylish home furniture or you want to upgrade their kitchen essentials without breaking the bank, Wayfair has you covered at its Labor Day Clearance Sale.
Shoppingdigg.com

Save Big On Amazon's Top Labor Day Deals

Up to 15 percent off college supplies, so be sure to stock up for any new students in your life. With the holidays in mind, there's lots of great kitchen gear too, so the next feasting holiday is gonna be lit. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
ShoppingPosted by
FIRST For Women

11 Labor Day 2021 Sales That Are As Big as Black Friday

This year is flying by! While we’re sad to see the warm weather go, end-of-summer markdowns can only mean one thing — Labor Day sales are here! Shop now for Black Friday-sized deals on everything from recliners to mattresses, beauty devices to winter clothing. Which stores have the best Labor...
ElectronicsETOnline.com

Best Tech Deals at Amazon's Fall Sale

Summer is, unofficially, over, but there's a lot to look forward to with the new season: fall sales! While we love shopping for fall fashion, if you're looking for tech deals, Amazon comes to mind for super savings. Right now, you can find huge discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem. These are major tech deals on offer that we haven't seen since Prime Day or Black Friday! We picked out the best Amazon devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon's fall sale.
Shoppingthemanual.com

Our Favorite Versatile Men’s Shaver Is Discounted at Amazon Today

One of the best and most versatile shavers is on sale at Amazon right now, meaning you can buy the fantastic Andis Pro Foil Lithium Titanium Foil Shaver for just $58, reduced from $80. If you’re looking for a great shaver for handling your entire head with ease, you’ll be delighted at how convenient this one is. Be quick though as stock is sure to be limited.
ElectronicsCNET

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds are $100 off

Sennheiser's excellent Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds started out at $300, but for the last several months have been selling for $250 and more recently drifted down to around $225 on Amazon. Now they've hit $200, which is their lowest price to date. The discount could mean their sales have slowed due to fiercer true-wireless competition, particularly from Sony's new WF-1000XM4 buds. Or it could mean that a Momentum True Wireless 3 will arrive before year's end. Crutchfield says the sale price is good through Sunday, Sept. 12, and Amazon has matched that price.
Video GamesCNET

PS5 restock update: Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop looking to restock soon

Sony's PlayStation Direct had a restock Friday afternoon for the PS5 console, but its stock sold out shortly after. This PS Direct restock comes after Thursday's PlayStation Showcase, during which Sony showed off huge upcoming games such as God of War: Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2 and a new Wolverine game. No retailers restocked the PS5 on Thursday to take advantage of the event's hype, but we did see another morning restock from Target on Friday.
ComputersDigital Trends

2020 MacBook Air gets a nice discount at Amazon today

Whether you’re searching for laptop deals for work-from-home purposes, or for student laptop deals to equip your child for college, it’s highly recommended that you go for MacBook deals. Apple’s laptops may be expensive, but they’re certainly worth every penny because of their performance. A prime example is the 2020 MacBook Air, the 512GB version of which is available from Amazon for $1,150, after a $99 discount to its original price of $1,249.

