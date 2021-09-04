CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The curtain finally rises on Broadway. Here’s a look at what’s new and returning.

By Jacqueline Cutler
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is the sort of revival Broadway has never seen. After being dark since March 12, 2020, the Great White Way is finally reopening. And for those who have pined for live theater, nothing comes close to that magical moment when, Playbill in hand, the curtain rises on a Broadway stage.

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
151K+
Followers
70K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Springsteen
Person
Alice Childress
Person
Lynn Nottage
Person
Christopher Wheeldon
Person
Patti Lupone
Person
Tony Kushner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#Musical Theater#Ai#Hayes Theater#Best Musical#Orpheus#Eurydice#Disney#The Minskoff Theatre#Brooks Atkinson Theatre#The Lehman Brothers#Nederlander Theatre#American#Talking Heads#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Pittsburgh, PApghintheround.com

Oprah Winfrey Narrates “This is Broadway”

The Broadway League is welcoming audiences back to Broadway as productions (finally!) reopen after 18 months of shutdown, with a very special video highlighting shows past, present and future. The “This is Broadway” short film, narrated by Oprah Winfrey, celebrates Broadway’s history and return to the stage. The video features...
New York City, NYblackchronicle.com

Broadway and Oprah Partner For Campaign For NYC’s Return

Broadway is anxiously awaiting to get everyone back into New York City theaters in the fall and have tapped Oprah Winfrey for a new marketing campaign on Monday (Aug. 30). Titled This Is Broadway, the three-minute sizzle airing on all network morning shows and OprahDaily.com, is narrated by Winfrey as it captures the iconic history and liveliness of live theater, according to the New York Post.
Theater & DanceNPR

Curtains Up! Broadway Musicals Return, But COVID Concerns Are Center Stage

After 18 months, the first two musicals are returning to Broadway – Hadestown and Waitress – and over the course of the next several weeks, many more will reopen. The industry has been a leader in masking requirements and vaccine mandates, but what had been seen as a triumphant return to the stage has become something of an anxious moment.
Binghamton, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

Broadway in Binghamton returns for new season

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broadway in Binghamton is getting ready to raise the curtain on another season. Following it’s shortened 2020 season, Broadway in Binghamton is back with a 5 show season, plus two additional performances. Lined up for this season is Escape to Margaritaville, An Officer and a Gentleman, Summer:...
Theater & Danceinlander.com

On Broadway

For anyone who loves theater, this contemporary history of Broadway is a pure joy! As audiences prepare for the return of live theater after an unprecedented absence of 18 months, an all-star cast tells the inside story of the last time Broadway came back from the brink. On Broadway shows how this revival helped save New York City, thanks to innovative work, a new attention to inclusion, and the sometimes uneasy balance between art and commerce. Interviews with legends of the stage and screen, including Hugh Jackman, Helen Mirren, Christine Baranski, August Wilson, James Corden, Alec Baldwin, John Lithgow, Viola Davis, and Ian McKellen take us behind the scenes of Broadway’s most groundbreaking and beloved shows, from A Chorus Line to Hamilton. Archival clips of iconic performances by Lin Manuel Miranda, Patti Lupone, Bernadette Peters, James Earl Jones and Mandy Patinkin punctuate this hurly-burly ride through the main street of American show business. Now that New York City is facing an uncertain path forward in its recovery from a devastating pandemic, this documentary from Academy Award®-nominated director Oren Jacoby and the producers of RBG shows how Broadway led the way in the city’s last great rebirth and provides a model of how it can come back again.
Theater & Danceclassical-music.com

10 of the best stage musicals of all time

You’re sitting in your seat, programme in hand, the lights go down and the throng of the excited audience hushes as the unseen conductor strikes up the equally invisible orchestra for the overture…. I don’t know about you but I have missed the thrill of this moment, as a fabulous,...
Theater & DanceWashington Post

After a devastating lull, theater is coming back big

Theater is returning in a big way, under some of the most challenging circumstances the performing arts have ever faced. With masks fastened and vaccination cards in hand, playgoers (fingers crossed) will reenter spaces that have been dark for a year and a half — an absence that would have seemed unfathomable if we hadn’t all lived through it. The uncertainties that linger perpetuate the anxieties of the covid-19 era: Will patrons feel secure enough to fill seats, night after night? Will the health of performers be sufficiently protected for the shows to go on?
EntertainmentPosted by
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘Tina’ Sets November Replacement For Adrienne Warren: Nkeki Obi-Melekwe To Take Title Role

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, who has played the title role in the West End and Broadway productions of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, will take over full time on Broadway Nov. 2 after Tony-nominated star Adrienne Warren ends her limited engagement return. As previously announced, Warren will portray the iconic singer when Tina returns to Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Friday, October 8. She’ll leave the show on Oct. 31 due to other commitments. The replacement casting of Obi-Melekwe was announced today by producers. Obi-Melekwe was among the original Broadway cast when the show opened in 2019, playing Turner during matinee performances. Joining Warren when Tina resumes performances next month will be principal players Daniel J. Watts as Ike, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna and Jessica Rush as Rhonda. The musical is written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, directed by Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Anthony van Laast. Among Warren’s upcoming projects is ABC’s Women of the Movement, in which she’ll play Mamie Till-Mobley, mother of Emmett Till.
MoviesMinneapolis Star Tribune

7 best films that capture the 'miracle' of live theater

One thing theater lovers learned in the past 18 months is something they probably already suspected: There's no virtual/filmed/archival substitute for live shows in a room full of mesmerized strangers. A couple of theatrical productions have buoyed the spirits of fans this summer, but September will be a tipping point....
Theater & Dancedisneyfoodblog.com

See The Lion King’s Return to Broadway From Your Couch!

After months of being closed, shows have started to reopen and return to Broadway. We’ve already shared a look at the vaccination and testing requirements for Broadway shows, and the dates that 2 Disney on Broadway shows will return. But, what if you can’t make it to New York? No problem! You can actually be a part of the grand re-opening of one classic Disney on Broadway show right from the comfort of your couch!
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Film Review: Broadway Musical Adaptation Sneaks Up on You

Is there something about getting through 2020 and the first eight months of 2021 that makes people want to sing and dance? You’d think so from the movies, which this year will include Steven Spielberg’s new version of “West Side Story,” Leos Carax’s wacko Sparks musical “Annette,” Christopher Ashley’s version of “Come From Away,” Jon Chu’s version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights,” Miranda’s version of Jonathan Larson’s “tick, tick … BOOM!” and Stephen Chbosky’s “Dear Evan Hansen,” which opened the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday.
EntertainmentTODAY.com

How to watch the Tonys — and what to expect

The coronavirus pandemic brought Broadway to a standstill for more than a year, but as everyone in theater knows, the show must go on. At last, the theater industry is celebrating the shows that opened in 2020, before the pandemic hit the United States. While many shows that planned to open had to delay their first bows, several plays and musicals were able to start performances.
Moviesbadfeelingmag.com

DEAR EVAN HANSEN contest: Win passes to the film version of the acclaimed musical

Ben Platt reprises his starring role as the title character from the smash Broadway musical in the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen, arriving in theaters on September 24. The highly anticipated film adaptation stars Platt as a sensitive teenager dealing with the pressures of contemporary high-school life. Dear Evan Hansen is directed by Stephen Chbosky and co-stars Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, and Kaitlyn Dever, and features stirring songs from Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, the songwriting team behind La La Land.
MoviesPopSugar

How the Dear Evan Hansen Movie Soundtrack Stacks Up Against the Original

Dear Evan Hansen is the latest musical to get the movie treatment. As a fan of the original Broadway show, I'm curious to see how the story will be adapted for the screen, but I'm even more curious how the soundtrack will be different with its new set of stars. After all, the original is so iconic it earned a Tony for best original score as well as a Grammy for best musical theater album (and it played on repeat on my phone for about three months straight when it was first released in 2017).
TV & VideosCollider

Here's What's New on Netflix in September 2021

What's new on Netflix this month? Well, as usual, the answer is, a whole heck of a lot! From final seasons for beloved shows like Lucifer and Money Heist to the debut of highly-anticipated new Netflix originals like Midnight Mass, and of course, a healthy handful of old favorites in the library, September is shaking up to be a pretty major month for the streamer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy