Honigman LLP: David Foltyn is in his 13th year as CEO and chairman of the board of Honigman LLP — and the job of managing a 325-attorney business law firm has never been so complex. The coronavirus pandemic has upended some of the daily culture of a law firm founded in the 1940s, forcing lawyers assigned to Honigman's eight offices to soldier on remotely without daily in-person interactions. Foltyn sat down with Crain's Senior Editor Chad Livengood in the office once occupied by the firm's co-founder, Jason Honigman to talk about the firm's growth through talent and expansion into Chicago and Washington, D.C. — and where it may open another office to be more flexible for attorneys seeking a different life-work balance in Michigan.