Batavia senior Jalen Buckley doesn’t know why it is happening, but he admits that his team needs the adrenaline rush of a big play to get going. That’s probably why the No. 15 Bulldogs keep finding themselves trailing. They came back to win last week at Oswego and wound up in the same position at home against No. 9 Wheaton North on Friday, eventually pulling off a 23-20 win in overtime.