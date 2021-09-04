CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire president Ishwara Glassman Chrein working to set team’s business wing up for success

By Brian Sandalow
Chicago Sun-Times
Ishwara Glassman Chrein checked all the boxes when Fire owner Joe Mansueto was looking for a new team president. During a search that included discussions with over 100 candidates, Glassman Chrein stood out because of her experience as head of sports partnerships and business development at Yahoo Sports/Verizon Media, where she built relationships and negotiated deals with the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, BetMGM and NBC after spending nine years at WME IMG Sports, Entertainment and Media. Since coming aboard in June, she has impressed Mansueto with her energy, enthusiasm, fresh ideas and efforts to build an open culture that lets employees do their best work.

