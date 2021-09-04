Ormond artist featured in OMAM’s new pop-up window exhibit
Manager of Marketing and Online Programs, Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens. Four environmental-themed paintings by Beth O’Connor are showcased in Ormond Memorial Art Museum’s popup window exhibit at 9 W. Granada Blvd., Aug. 31 to Sept. 27. Informed by the artist’s experiences with nature, the featured acrylic paintings use vibrant colors and mark-making to depict a layered story of the interconnectedness between people and the environment.www.ormondbeachobserver.com
