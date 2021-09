Time and Date: 5:00 PM, Saturday, September 11, 2021. Last Meeting: Western Michigan 48, Illinois State 7 – August 30, 2001. The 2021 season did not get off to the start that many Western Michigan fans wanted. Expecting a victory in Ann Arbor may have been asking for too much, but fans couldn’t help but wonder why the Broncos’ performance was plagued by inconsistencies in their 47-14 loss to Michigan. There are certainly some areas that the Broncos need to improve on moving forward, and their first opportunity to do just that arrives this Saturday, as FCS foe Illinois State visits Waldo Stadium.