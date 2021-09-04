CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago outdoors: Swallowtail caterpillars in parsley, Woodsy Owl, WI wild rice, Chicago River loach ID

By Dale Bowman
Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond. Ron Wozny emailed last Friday about swallowtail caterpillars living in his parsley for three days already. WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

