Belfast, ME

Belfast Maskers hold open auditions for ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELFAST — The Belfast Maskers will hold open auditions this month for their 2021 holiday offering, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. “In this hilarious family-oriented comedy, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids, probably the most inventively awful kids in history,” said Maskers, in a news release “You won’t believe the mayhem, and the fun, when the Herdmens collide with the Christmas story head on!”

