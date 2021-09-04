'We are trying to stretch, but it's too much': Ida evacuees running out of money

NEW ORLEANS — Some Hurricane Ida evacuees are running out of money to stay away from the region they've been told not to return to yet. "Everybody here has kids. Everybody just bought stuff for school. Nobody has money to keep paying for rooms. We're waiting on food stamps. Like, we're trying to stretch as a family, but it's too much. It is very depressing it’s — it’s too much," said Ashley Cavalier, 36, of Pontchartrain Park.