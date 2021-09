“I want to do something,” Nancy Culpepper said in Alabama on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. “I don’t know what to do, but I’d like to do something.”. Culpepper was talking about her fear for the nation today at a Huntsville ceremony remembering America 20 years ago when terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and into a field in Pennsylvania after citizen heroes stormed the cabin.